https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427880Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCursive business logo template, professional design vectorMorePremiumID : 7427880View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Molle by Elena AlbertoniDownload Molle fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllCursive business logo template, professional design vectorMore