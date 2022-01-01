https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428124Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro aesthetic Instagram story template, pink funky design psdMorePremiumID : 7428124View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.99 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload AllRetro aesthetic Instagram story template, pink funky design psdMore