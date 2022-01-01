https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428131Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro aesthetic PowerPoint presentation template, pink funky design psdMorePremiumID : 7428131View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.76 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.76 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.76 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload AllRetro aesthetic PowerPoint presentation template, pink funky design psdMore