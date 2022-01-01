https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428864Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextResidential interior Instagram story template, living room photo psdMorePremiumID : 7428864View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 29.81 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 29.81 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontResidential interior Instagram story template, living room photo psdMore