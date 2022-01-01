https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428868Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSustainable business flyer editable template, recycle campaign vectorMorePremiumID : 7428868View personal and business license VectorEPS | 9.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllSustainable business flyer editable template, recycle campaign vectorMore