https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428936Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCafe aesthetic Instagram story template, minimal design psdMorePremiumID : 7428936View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.13 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.13 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllCafe aesthetic Instagram story template, minimal design psdMore