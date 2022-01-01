https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429052Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextResponsible disposal PowerPoint editable template, zero waste campaign psdMorePremiumID : 7429052View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.79 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.79 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.79 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontResponsible disposal PowerPoint editable template, zero waste campaign psdMore