https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429108Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextResponsible disposal PowerPoint editable template, zero waste campaign vectorMorePremiumID : 7429108View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.97 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.97 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontResponsible disposal PowerPoint editable template, zero waste campaign vectorMore