https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7432346Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWomen's loungewear Twitter post template, fashion ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7432346View personal and business license VectorEPS | 2.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllWomen's loungewear Twitter post template, fashion ad vectorMore