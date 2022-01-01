https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7433822Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEdgy fashion Instagram story template, Summer aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7433822View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.87 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.87 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllEdgy fashion Instagram story template, Summer aesthetic vectorMore