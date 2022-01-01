https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7433874Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion, sale Instagram story template, pink retro t-shirt photo vectorMorePremiumID : 7433874View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.65 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.65 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllFashion, sale Instagram story template, pink retro t-shirt photo vectorMore