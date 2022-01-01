https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7433890Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRoller skates Instagram story template, retro apparel branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7433890View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.15 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.15 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllRoller skates Instagram story template, retro apparel branding vectorMore