https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437239Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWomen's loungewear Instagram post template, fashion ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7437239View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.62 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllWomen's loungewear Instagram post template, fashion ad vectorMore