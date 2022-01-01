https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440329Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote instagram story template, gold aesthetic, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7440329View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.05 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontMotivational quote instagram story template, gold aesthetic, editable text vectorMore