https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDOPE t-shirt PowerPoint template, fashion branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7440541View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 65.76 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 65.76 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 65.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllDOPE t-shirt PowerPoint template, fashion branding vectorMore