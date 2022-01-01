https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440552Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRoller skates blog banner template, retro apparel branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7440552View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.52 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.52 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllRoller skates blog banner template, retro apparel branding vectorMore