https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440556Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeauty aesthetic presentation editable template set vectorMorePremiumID : 7440556View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 88.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2957 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllBeauty aesthetic presentation editable template set vectorMore