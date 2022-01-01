https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440911Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion aesthetic PowerPoint editable template set psdMorePremiumID : 7440911View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 140.03 MBTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontJosefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontDownload AllFashion aesthetic PowerPoint editable template set psdMore