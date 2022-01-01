https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440920Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeminine aesthetic poster editable template dual set psdMorePremiumID : 7440920View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 459.5 MBPoster JPEG 3508 x 4932 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3586 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontJosefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontDownload AllFeminine aesthetic poster editable template dual set psdMore