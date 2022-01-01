https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440991Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer sale facebook ad template, tropical leaves, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7440991View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.26 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontDownload AllSummer sale facebook ad template, tropical leaves, editable text psdMore