rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441336
Fashion, sale PowerPoint template, pink retro t-shirt photo psd
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Fashion, sale PowerPoint template, pink retro t-shirt photo psd

More
Premium
ID : 
7441336

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Candal by Vernon AdamsMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty Ltd
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Fashion, sale PowerPoint template, pink retro t-shirt photo psd

More