https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441348Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStreet fashion blog banner template, man in blue sweater photo psdMorePremiumID : 7441348View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.56 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.56 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.56 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Outfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontStreet fashion blog banner template, man in blue sweater photo psdMore