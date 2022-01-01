https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441351Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAlcohol branding PowerPoint template, pink, colorful design psdMorePremiumID : 7441351View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontDownload AllAlcohol branding PowerPoint template, pink, colorful design psdMore