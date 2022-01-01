https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441544Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue wedding invitation card template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7441544View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 26.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Meddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllBlue wedding invitation card template, editable text vectorMore