https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441619Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGrand opening invitation card template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7441619View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 1572 x 2171 px | 300 dpi | 53.69 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllGrand opening invitation card template, editable text psdMore