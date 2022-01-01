https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441625Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal fashion flyer editable template, aesthetic dual set psdMorePremiumID : 7441625View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 231.67 MBSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllMinimal fashion flyer editable template, aesthetic dual set psdMore