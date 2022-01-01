https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442964Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRose gold instagram story template, aesthetic editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7442964View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 58.91 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 58.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontRose gold instagram story template, aesthetic editable design vectorMore