https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442981Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSimple instagram story template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7442981View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.16 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MonteCarlo by Robert LeuschkeDownload MonteCarlo fontYuji Syuku by Kinuta Font FactoryDownload Yuji Syuku fontDownload AllSimple instagram story template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMore