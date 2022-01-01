https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443404Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCasual fashion brochure template, aesthetic dual set vectorMorePremiumID : 7443404View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 23.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2458 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3504 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontJosefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontDownload AllCasual fashion brochure template, aesthetic dual set vectorMore