https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446469Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand holding jigsaw, finance solution remix vectorMorePremiumID : 7446469View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand holding jigsaw, finance solution remix vectorMore