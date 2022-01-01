https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446752Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSimple blog banner template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7446752View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.29 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.29 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MonteCarlo by Robert LeuschkeDownload MonteCarlo fontYuji Syuku by Kinuta Font FactoryDownload Yuji Syuku fontDownload AllSimple blog banner template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMore