https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446754Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote blog banner template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7446754View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.91 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.91 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontInspirational quote blog banner template, beige aesthetic, editable text vectorMore