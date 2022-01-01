https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446762Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMotivational quote presentation slide template, watercolor memphis, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7446762View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.9 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontMotivational quote presentation slide template, watercolor memphis, editable text psdMore