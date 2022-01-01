https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446963Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical social media story template, small business, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7446963View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.45 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.45 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontBotanical social media story template, small business, editable text psdMore