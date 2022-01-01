https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446977Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical social media story template, small business, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7446977View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 37.99 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 37.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontBotanical social media story template, small business, editable text vectorMore