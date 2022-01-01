https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7447087Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEmpowering quote presentation template, aesthetic editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7447087View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.19 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.19 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ibarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontEmpowering quote presentation template, aesthetic editable design vectorMore