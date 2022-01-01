https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7447520Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale presentation template, memphis watercolor, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7447520View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.08 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.08 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.08 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontIbarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontDownload AllSale presentation template, memphis watercolor, editable text psdMore