https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7447530Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPositivity quote presentation template, watercolor, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7447530View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.67 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.67 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.67 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :La Belle Aurore by Kimberly GesweinDownload La Belle Aurore fontPositivity quote presentation template, watercolor, editable design psdMore