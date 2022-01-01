https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448050Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeige aesthetic poster template, quote, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7448050View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 71.4 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 71.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ibarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontBeige aesthetic poster template, quote, editable text vectorMore