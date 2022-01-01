https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448062Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRose gold poster template, aesthetic editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7448062View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 7.56 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 7.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontRose gold poster template, aesthetic editable design vectorMore