https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448063Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote poster template, watercolor aesthetic, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7448063View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 15.78 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 15.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontIbarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontDownload AllInspirational quote poster template, watercolor aesthetic, editable text vectorMore