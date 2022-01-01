https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448082Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSimple poster template, beige aesthetic, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7448082View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 141.4 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 141.4 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MonteCarlo by Robert LeuschkeDownload MonteCarlo fontYuji Syuku by Kinuta Font FactoryDownload Yuji Syuku fontDownload AllSimple poster template, beige aesthetic, editable text psdMore