https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449022Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding reception invitation card template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7449022View personal and business license VectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 7.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gotu by Ek TypeDownload Gotu fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllWedding reception invitation card template, editable design vectorMore