https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449593Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding RSVP invitation card template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7449593View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 19.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWedding RSVP invitation card template, editable text vectorMore