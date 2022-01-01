https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449617Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGreen wedding invitation card template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7449617View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 34.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGreen wedding invitation card template, editable text vectorMore