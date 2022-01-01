https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449651Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding RSVP invitation card template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7449651View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 16.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCorinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontDownload AllWedding RSVP invitation card template, editable text vectorMore