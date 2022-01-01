https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467320Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBirthday party invitation card template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7467320View personal and business license VectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 1.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontCorinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontDownload AllBirthday party invitation card template, editable design vectorMore