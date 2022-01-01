https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467819Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral wedding invitation card template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7467819View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 15.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ibarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontDownload AllFloral wedding invitation card template, editable design vectorMore