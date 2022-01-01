https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic business sticker, marketing remixed media set vectorMorePremiumID : 7477403View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 59.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic business sticker, marketing remixed media set vectorMore