https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490031Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding reception Instagram post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7490031View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.23 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.23 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ibarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllWedding reception Instagram post template, editable text vectorMore